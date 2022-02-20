IMPACT No Surrender took place on Saturday, February 19 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. The event aired exclusively on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.

During the show, Moose retained the Impact World Championship against W. Morrissey. In the main event, Honor No More defeated Team IMPACT.

Miranda Alize also made her Impact debut during tonight’s show. She lost to Deonna Purrazzo.

Below are the full No Surrender results and highlights:

* Jake Something defeated Ace Austin, Mike Bailey, and Chris Bey (#1 Contender For IMPACT X-Division Championship Match)

* JONAH defeated Black Taurus

* Jay White defeated Eric Young

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Miranda Alize (AAA or ROH Championship Open Challenge)

* Matt Cardona (c) defeated Jordynne Grace (IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match)

* The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match)

* Mickie James (c) defeated Tasha Steelz (IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match)

* Moose (c) defeated W. Morrissey (IMPACT World Championship Match)

* Honor No More (Matt Taven, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Kenny King with Maria Kanellis) defeated Team IMPACT (Chris Sabin, Steve Maclin, Rhino, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack)

Could we see a new Knockouts Champion in @RealTSteelz!? pic.twitter.com/VbflegShv1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022

WTF! You all though I was the bad guy when I hit @TheEddieEdwards in the face with a baseball bat. I WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG! Eddie has ALWAYS been the villain of the story.@IMPACTWRESTLING #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/HTgyaj4TAQ — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) February 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]