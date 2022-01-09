Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose hasn’t been shy about his desire to compete against WWE’s “Head of the Table”, Roman Reigns.

In a promo he delivered on the October 28, 2021 episode of Impact, Moose called out members of AEW and WWE, saying he is above everyone.

“It doesn’t matter how elite you are. It doesn’t matter what tribe you’re chief to. It doesn’t matter if you’re the boss, the man… hell, you can add a new day to the week. I’m still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling,” Moose indicated.

Now, with the news that Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be featured in the Royal Rumble representing the company, Moose sees an opportunity for a big champion vs. champion match to take place. He wants to enter the forbidden door and finally go one-on-one against the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

“I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if [thinking emoji]…. @WWERomanReigns,” Moose writes.

Moose successfully defended his Impact World Championship against both Matt Cardona & W. Morrissey during last night’s Impact Hard To Kill event. We will keep you updated on future challengers for the Title.

Roman Reigns is currently involved in an ongoing feud with WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. The two came face to face on this Friday’s SmackDown, with Brock suggesting that they should have their own Title vs. Title match to determine the top guy in WWE.

