Tonight on the Bound For Glory fallout episode of Impact Wrestling, the new Impact World Champion Moose projected a massive diss towards AEW and WWE during his in-ring promo.

Shots were fired when the champion called out each of these promotion’s top competitors including the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the WWE Champion Big E and The New Day, the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and the former SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

“It doesn’t matter how elite you are. It doesn’t matter what tribe you’re chief to. It doesn’t matter if you’re the boss, the man…hell, you can add a new day to the week – I’m still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling,” Moose indicated.

At Bound For Glory last Saturday, Moose snatched the title seconds after Josh Alexander acquired it from Christian Cage. Earlier that night, Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, which he decided to cash in on that very night to win the title.

His full promo from tonight’s show is available below: