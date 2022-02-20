As noted in our full results, a new #1 contender for the X-Division Championship was determined at last night’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender event. Jake Something came out the victor in a quick-paced four-way match, where he defeated Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Making his in-ring debut in 2010, Jake Something has worked with various indie promotions such as Black Label Pro before he signed with Impact Wrestling. If he is successful in defeating Trey Miguel for the Impact X-Division Championship, it will be his first title reign with the company

You can see the full results of last night’s show below:

* Jake Something defeated Ace Austin, Mike Bailey, and Chris Bey (#1 Contender For IMPACT X-Division Championship Match)

* JONAH defeated Black Taurus

* Jay White defeated Eric Young

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Miranda Alize (AAA or ROH Championship Open Challenge)

* Matt Cardona (c) defeated Jordynne Grace (IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match)

* The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match)

* Mickie James (c) defeated Tasha Steelz (IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match)

* Moose (c) defeated W. Morrissey (IMPACT World Championship Match)

* Honor No More (Matt Taven, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Kenny King with Maria Kanellis) defeated Team IMPACT (Chris Sabin, Steve Maclin, Rhino, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack)

You can also see highlights from the match below:

