Jim Ross Address Whether Goldberg Will Ever Work In AEW

When AEW formed in January 2019, it was significant that a new American pro wrestling company was signing megastars like Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Fast forward to now, nearly four years later, that impressive roster has grown with the likes of the legendary Sting, Bryan Danielson, Saraya, and others. Jim Ross took that idea to his Grillin' J.R. Podcast this week and discussed the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg joining the AEW roster someday.

"That's strictly a Tony Khan question and I don't want to pretend to think for Tony. He's a different level than I, and he and I don't have that relationship; we don't talk about creative. Which is fine with me, I'm not complaining about that by the way. But I don't see it right now. I can't conclusively say 'never' or whatever 'cause I don't know ."

Ross doesn't think a deal will come through but one of the standard lessons of professional wrestling is "never say never." "My guess is no, but stranger things, of course, have happened," Ross emphasized. However unlikely, the door to that possibility will be opened soon. Goldberg revealed earlier this month that he has two months left and zero required matches on his WWE contract. The two sides haven't reached a deal to keep Goldberg active in the company, but at any time, that situation could change. Goldberg's most recent match with WWE went down at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 19, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. His attempt at Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship ended when the ref stopped the match in Reigns' favor after only six minutes of action. This was a far cry from the character Goldberg once was, well-known for winning 173 matches upon debuting in WCW.