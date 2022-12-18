Major Update On Goldberg's Contractual Status In WWE

Bill Goldberg recently revealed that he has two months left on his contract, and according to Fightful Select, he's currently out of available matches for the promotion.

Fightful Select reported that, despite rumors, WWE and representatives for the former WWE Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer have yet to come to any deal that would extend Goldberg's tenure in the company. The report was meant to dismiss rumors that Goldberg had signed a two-year, five-match contract with the company that would mainly be for matches on shows like WrestleMania or WWE's PLEs in Saudi Arabia, noting that said rumors were "news to his reps that negotiate those kind of deals," according to sources close to the former Atlanta Falcon. Fightful notes that it is possible that Goldberg and WWE could still come to an agreement in the future.

Goldberg's last appearance in WWE was on February 19 of this year, when he was unsuccessful in challenging WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Reigns forced a ref stoppage in the match in 6 minutes, an astounding loss for the dominant legend. The WWE Hall of Famer has been speaking with a sense of finality recently, telling WWE's "The Bump" that he's achieved all of his goals in professional wrestling and that he's proud of his 25-year career, which spanned an undefeated streak in WCW, multiple championships in WWE and also a very brief tenure in All Japan Pro Wrestling between his time in WCW and WWE.