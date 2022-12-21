Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions

On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them.

The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.

After The New Day's shocking tag team championship victory at the NXT Deadline pay-per-view event earlier this month, Woods, a.k.a. Austin Creed, tweeted out ecstatically: "YO HOLD ON! DO WE FINALLY GET A @TripleH POINT PICTURE?!?"

The deed was done two weeks later when "The Game" posted a photo of him alongside Kingston and Woods, pointing at the new champions. "An all-time overdue point picture...," Triple H tweeted along with the photo. The photo with Triple H came the same night The New Day made their first successful defense of the NXT Tag Team Championships, defeating Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs on last night's episode.

In recent years, The New Days have made a hall-of-fame-worthy career for themselves. One of the most decorated and beloved tag teams in WWE history, The New Day held WWE's "Raw" and "SmackDown" tag team titles a combined 11 times, holding the record for longest RAW Tag Team Championship reign at 483 days, as well as the most SmackDown Tag Team Championship reigns of all-time. The group, which includes Big E, has twice held the WWE Championship among its stable and was named WWE's greatest tag team ever in 2021.