WWE Announces The New Day's First Defense Of NXT Tag Titles

The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's first defense of the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Titles is now set.

During the December 13 episode of "NXT," it was revealed that Woods and Kingston will be defending their titles on the show next week against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. Jensen and Briggs were granted the title match because they recited the Pledge of Allegiance on Tuesday's episode. Jensen and Briggs are former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions. They held the titles for 74 days.

Woods and Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) at the "NXT" Deadline premium live event to become the new champions. Before losing their titles, Prince and Wilson held them from September 4 until this past Saturday. It was their second reign as "NXT" Tag Team Champions. Their first was from April 12 to June 4. They are also former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions.

This is New Day's first reign as the "NXT" Tag Team Champions. They have held the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions throughout the faction's WWE run. The New Day's most recent tag title reign before "NXT," was a brief one as the "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in October 2020.

Also, during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," Roxanne Perez became the new "NXT" Women's Champion after defeating Mandy Rose, Lyra Valkyria made her "NXT" debut with a win over Amari Miller, Duke Hudson defeated Damon Kemp, and Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne's match against Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley ended in a disqualification.