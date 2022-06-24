During Thursday’s episode of “NXT UK,” new NXT UK Tag Team Champions were crowned.

At the beginning of “NXT UK,” Ashton Smith revealed that he suffered a ruptured MCL and will need surgery. Due to the injury, he and Oliver Carter will have to relinquish the tag titles. A four-way elimination match for the vacant titles was later announced for the show.

NXT 2.0 stars Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen had defeated Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, Mark Andrews & Wild Boar, and Die Familie (Teoman & Rohan Raja) to become the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

The match also marked Briggs and Jensen’s “NXT UK” debut.

Sarray also made her “NXT UK” debut on this week’s episode. She won her debut match by defeating Nina Samuels.

Below are a few highlights from today’s show:

.@AshtonSmith_WWE & @olivercarterGH have vacated the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles due to an injury Smith sustained during their Tag Team Title win. pic.twitter.com/6yjT6GV6mY — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 23, 2022

Fresh off becoming the new #NXTUK Tag Team Champions, #JoshBriggs & @BrooksJensenWWE

honor the history of the titles, stating they are ready to fill the big shoes of the previous champions. pic.twitter.com/0PTgm2LMy3 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 23, 2022





Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]