Update On Situation Between WWE And Battleground Championship Wrestling

The owner of Battleground Championship Wrestling is clarifying a recent dispute with WWE over the appearance of D-Von Dudley at its unofficial ECW tribute show last weekend.

D-Von, a.k.a. Devon Hughes, was advertised to be part of the BCW's "Tribute to the Extreme" show last weekend but was pulled from the card last minute, with the promotion's owner Tim Embler reportedly telling fans during the show that WWE forced BCW to pull Hughes from the show.

However, Embler posted an update on the independent promotion's Facebook page on Tuesday, telling fans that "after having several conversations today I now know that everything that went down with D-Von was a misunderstanding."

"The WWE did not intentionally pull [D-Von] to hurt our show," Embler's statement continued. "I won't get into those details but if I had the information then that I have now I wouldn't have made the comments I made. It felt as if we were under attack and I reacted in the defense of our company."

In addition to WWE owning the rights to ECW's intellectual property after having purchased the hardcore promotion back in 2003, Hughes is currently a backstage coach for WWE's developmental "NXT" program. As "D-Von Dudley," Hughes was one-half of the WWE Hall of Fame tag team The Dudley Boyz in both WWE and in ECW, where the team first gained notoriety.

BCW's show last weekend was an overt, albeit unofficial tribute to the former hardcore brand. Several former ECW stars, including Rob Van Dam, Rhino, Sabu, Hughes' longtime tag partner Bully Ray, and more were featured on the show. The tribute show was also held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, a.k.a. the old ECW Arena where the hardcore promotion famously ran its shows throughout the 1990s.