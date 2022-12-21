Women Of Wrestling Sees Highest Total Viewership Since September Relaunch

Women of Wrestling has reached a new viewership high since its relaunch back in September. Viewership totals for the December 10 episode have been revealed. Wrestlenomics reports that the show pulled in an average of 358,000 viewers in syndication. Roughly 60,000 of those viewers were ages 18 to 49, garnering a 0.05 rating in the demo. This total surpassed the previous high mark for WOW, which was an average of 334,000 viewers for the October 9 episode.

While WOW has reached new heights in terms of total viewership, the 18-49 demo has remained pretty much unchanged over the past couple of weeks. Despite this, one would imagine that company officials are pleased with the increases in viewership average. The first two episodes of WOW since the relaunch didn't reach the 300,000 mark. Episode one of the relaunch pulled in 281,000 viewers, while the second show saw a decrease with an average of 273,000 viewers.

What was interesting about viewership totals for the first two episodes was the increase in male and female viewership in the 18-49 demo. Only 18,000 males in that demo watched the first episode, but that number increased to 40,000 for the second show. As for female viewers aged 18 to 49, 26,000 watched the first episode, while 39,000 saw the second show. Male and female viewership totals were not available for the December 10 episode of WOW.

The December 10 show featured the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament Final Match, which saw Miami Sweet Heat (Laurie Carlson & Lindsey Carlson) defeat The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona) to become the new WOW Tag Team Champions.