'WWE NXT' Ratings Rise In Wake Of Unexpected Title Change

The positive ratings momentum for WWE's "NXT" developmental show continued with the pre-recorded episode that aired on Tuesday night, December 20. As reported by both Wrestlenomics and ShowBuzzDaily on Wednesday afternoon, the show averaged 705,000 total viewers aged two and up, about 183,000 of which were in the key adults aged 18-49 demographic. The latter figure netted the show a 0.14 rating in the key demo, which ShowBuzzDaily reported was good enough for 21st place among cable originals for the day. Wrestlenomics notes that this was the best number for total viewers in almost two months, going back to the show that aired on October 25.

With "NXT" placing outside of the top 20 for the day, it was not included in ShowBuzzDaily's chart that gets into more granular demographic breakdowns, so none of that information is available yet as of this writing.

Tuesday's show featured a sit-down interview with new Women's Champion Roxanne Perez that was conducted by her original pro wrestling trainer, "NXT" color commentator Booker T. She won the title last week from Mandy Rose in what turned out to be Rose's last match in WWE before her firing over the increasingly explicit nature of the content on her FanTime account. The main event of the show saw New Day succeed in their first defense of their newly-won tag team titles, as they defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.