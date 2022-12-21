Ric Flair Comments On Vince McMahon's Potential Return To WWE

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has once again responded to a "Wall Street Journal" report that Vince McMahon wants to return to the company he ran for decades. During last week's episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair expressed his belief that McMahon is entitled to do whatever he pleases, and he even shamed those who don't agree.

On this week's episode, Flair talked about whether or not he sees McMahon ever coming back to WWE.

"I don't know the answer to that," Flair said. "I wish he would come back in some capacity. I mean, obviously, Hunter [Paul "Triple H" Levesque] and Stephanie [McMahon] are doing a great job, and trust me, it's a big job, you know what I mean? At least they're dividing the time. I see people periodically, and people are happy working for Hunter. Here's the problem, it's like in any business, you're never gonna like everybody you work for. So, I'm sure there are some people [who] like working for Hunter, some people like better working for Vince. I can't give you an honest answer. I just want him to be happy."

Vince McMahon announced his exit from WWE amid a WSJ report on hush payments made in an attempt to conceal accusations of sexual abuse, misconduct, and harassment. He also stepped down from his duties running the creative team. As a result, Stephanie McMahon is now the company's Chairwoman and co-CEO, a title she shares with Nick Khan. Levesque is the Chief Content Officer in charge of WWE's creative direction.

