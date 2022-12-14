Ric Flair Believes Vince McMahon Is Entitled To WWE Return

Ric Flair has responded to a report that Vince McMahon wants to return to WWE. The disgraced former WWE CEO announced his retirement from the company back in July amid an investigation into hush money payments made to cover for accusations of abuse, misconduct, and harassment. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal claims McMahon has been telling people he feels he received bad advice to step away, and now thinks that the situation would've blown over.

During an edition of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair commented on McMahon's reported desire to return to the company he once ran. "Well, you're not gonna get a negative word out of me," Flair said. "I love Vince McMahon. I think he should be — he's entitled to do whatever he wants, and I'm telling you, shame on the people that don't think so. He built it, nobody else built it. Nobody helped him, he fought every war." Flair went on to say that Eric Bischoff, who Flair is currently on the outs with, used Ted Turner's money to buy 83 weeks of beating WWE in television viewership. Flair believes that Bischoff never outsmarted McMahon during the "Monday Night Wars."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer went on to reveal a text message he received from McMahon on July 4. "I wanna read this in closing 'cause you brought up Vince McMahon," Flair said. This is July 4. 'Hey Ric, as of tonight's "Raw" you're back in the opening of our TV show. You're going to be so proud of your documentary. I always keep my word. Happy fourth, Vince McMahon.' Doesn't Eric Bischoff wish he could say that?"

