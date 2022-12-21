AEW Introduces Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale With A Big Prize On The Line

AEW will be holding a high-stakes trios battle royale for the first time on this Friday's edition of "Rampage." A big cash prize will be up for grabs.

"This Friday on #AEWRampage Holiday Bash, for the First Time Ever, a $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale," the company wrote on its official Twitter account.

The teams announced for the match during Wednesday night's "Dynamite" include the Varsity Athletes and Ari Daivari; Spanish Announce Project (Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico); The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian; Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) and A.R. Fox; La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico, and Preston Vance), Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy, Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver), and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta).

The x-factor in the match could be "Hangman" Adam Page. His involvement was teased during a video package during Wednesday's "Dynamite." Page has been at odds with Moxley since their AEW World Title match ended with Page concussed and out of action for weeks.

Two other matches are announced for Friday's "Rampage." Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett continue on their quest for gold when they go up against "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn and one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Anthony Bowens. TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be facing VertVixen in a TBS Championship Eliminator Match. If VertVixen wins, she receives a shot at Cargill's title and will be the first person to ever defeat her. Former TNT Champion Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, and Ortiz will also be addressing AEW fans.