Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run

An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.

Eddie Edwards recently spoke to SP3 of "Tru Heel Heat Wrestling," and he discussed the significance of Muto's last dance.

"It's historic," Edwards said. "You look at Muta's career, how long it's spanned, everything that he accomplished, everything that he did from his time at WCW, to New Japan, to All Japan, to NOAH. I have nothing but respect for him. Everything that he's done at his age, how long he went. It gives me hope—something to strive for, something to reach for—because he was able to do it at such a high level for so long. That's what I wanna do, and now he's able to go out under his own terms, have these matches that he wants to have, and sail off into the sunset. That's something that I would love to be able to do."

Before The Great Muta character is put to rest, Muto will dawn the gimmick when he shares the ring with fellow Japanese wrestling legend and current WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. They'll collide at NOAH's "The New Year" show on January 1 inside Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

