Dax Harwood Clarifies Why FTR Left WWE

Since leaving WWE in 2020, FTR has found success in AEW, ROH, and NJPW's respective tag team divisions. The pairing has won gold in all of these companies and competed in some critically acclaimed matches. However, the duo, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, wouldn't have established their reputation as one of the world's most successful duos if they hadn't moved on from their previous employer.

During a recent episode of the "Gentleman Villain" podcast, Dax Harwood explained that there are some misconceptions about why he and Cash Wheeler parted ways with WWE. At the end of the day, though, they had to do it to create a memorable legacy in wrestling.

"I do think that you should be grateful for what you have, but I also believe that if you don't stand up for what you believe in, no one else will. And me and Cash worked with the biggest wrestling company in the world and there was a time we knew we had to move on."

Harwood went on to say that there were a lot of misunderstandings about them "complaining" behind the scenes in WWE. That said, he believes that those stories were blown out of proportion.

"We never did that. We just wanted better for ourselves. We wanted better for the tag team division because we knew that if the division grew, we could grow with that division. And we knew that if we stayed in the rut that we were in, we were never gonna be elevated."

Harwood concluded by stating that FTR's goal is to be regarded as the greatest tag team of all time. Furthermore, he intends to set the record straight about their time with WWE in upcoming episodes of "FTR with Dax Harwood."