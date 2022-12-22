AEW Star Announced For New Podcast

Following his departure from AEW and an imminent return to a backstage role at WWE, it was recently announced that William Regal will no longer host the "Gentleman Villain" podcast on the Ad Free Shows network. However, a replacement had been teased leading up to an announcement, and now the successor show to "Gentleman Villain" has been made official.

A new Twitter account has been created and endorsed by "Gentleman Villain" co-host Matt Koon, titled "FTR with Dax Harwood." The logo for the podcast features "FTR" in bright red and yellow lettering, with the bottom half of Harwood's face, mustache and all, featured below the name of his tag team. According to Koon, the new podcast will debut on December 29, 2022.

As the vast majority of wrestling podcasts are hosted by performers who are retired from in-ring competition, it should be quite interesting to hear what Harwood has to say on a weekly basis. The final episode of "Gentleman Villain," available to subscribers of Ad Free Shows, features Harwood discussing why he chose to host a podcast and sharing some of his thoughts on modern wrestling, letting listeners know what they can expect from "FTR with Dax Harwood."

Harwood and his partner Cash Wheeler faced off on last night's Holiday Bash edition of "AEW Dynamite" against Austin and Colten Gunn, who have been pestering FTR for months. FTR came up short in the match, as The Gunns cheated with Austin reversing an O'Connor Roll into a pin attempt and holding on to both the ring ropes and his brother's hand, which referee Aubrey Edwards did not see. The loss puts FTR on a three-match losing streak, which commentary was quick to point out.