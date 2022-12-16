Former William Regal Co-Host Teases Replacement Podcast

William Regal's time with All Elite Wrestling came to an end this past week, putting him on the pathway back to the WWE and his old-pal Triple H. According to several reports, Regal is set to return to the company, returning to a backstage role in the process. AEW Owner Tony Khan has since commented on the situation, revealing that Regal had asked for his release because he wanted to work with his son in NXT, Charlie Dempsey.

Although Regal's return to the WWE can be viewed as a major bright spot for those involved with the company who missed Regal's presence, those who listen to his podcast, "Gentleman Villain," will not be so lucky. The former King of the Ring is set to end his podcast, which is a part of the AdFreeShows.com family, a show he started in April.

According to Regal's co-host Matt Koon, who recorded this week's show by himself, the show will end with an episode next week. Koon also revealed that the network will have him do another podcast, with a wrestling personality set to host the show with him. Unfortunately, Koon failed to provide any more information other than that he's excited about the opportunity.

"After starting again with Mr.Regal [in April] there was somebody else I wanted to do a podcast with, so I contacted that person and that person was like 'let me see if so and so said it was okay,'" Koon said during this week's podcast. "So and so said it was okay and everybody's pretty excited about this podcast. The people that know are pretty excited because it's definitely a different perspective of a podcast host that we've had before as far as career-wise."

