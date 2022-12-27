Mike Mansury Reflects On Working With Triple H In WWE NXT

This week's edition of "Sessions With Renee Paquette" features a guest the average wrestling fan may not be familiar with. Behind the scenes, Mike Mansury was a valuable asset in WWE, and now in AEW.

Mansury previously held the title of WWE's Vice President of Global Television Production, working closely with Kevin Dunn and Paul "Triple H" Levesque. He decided to leave the company in 2020, only recently returning to pro wrestling earlier this month by signing on as Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer for AEW. His run in AEW has just begun, but Mansury is convinced that the "most magical" phase of his career will always be working with "NXT" when it first gained steam in the early 2010s.

"While still under the WWE umbrella, we were kind of all together creating the anti-WWE product," Mansury said. "It was a combination of just good ol' fashion sports entertainment from the late '80s where we're creating all these characters, but also leaning into what wrestling had become in the early 2010s. You're hearing all the buzz that ROH, PWG, all these promotions have, and in essence, a lot of the very best of the best from the indie scene found themselves in NXT. ... There was this nice collection of talent down there, and there was a collection of talent behind the scenes that were all hungry and looking to establish themselves."

Mansury is not alone in how he viewed the early years of "NXT," as countless fans and industry professionals have gone on the record praising the work the promotion. "It really was just an unbelievably special moment. It just felt like a movement," Mansury said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sessions," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc.