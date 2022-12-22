Impact Wrestling Star Says He Has Unfinished Business With Kenny Omega

One former Impact World Champion is still waiting for a rematch with the man who defeated him for his title. On the latest episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Rich Swann opened up about his career bucket list and said he's still wants a rematch with AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega defeated Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021 to become the Impact World Champion, while also holding the AEW World Championship. The title-for-title match was one of AEW's first cross-promotional matches, before officially knocking down pro wrestling's "forbidden door" this summer with the historic AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.

"It was definitely special," Swann said, admitting "there's a lot of unfinished business" between him and Omega. "We never got our rematch, you know what I'm saying? I know that forbidden door's still open," he added. Swann said he's "definitely a better performer than I was" because of Impact. "[Winning the championship] made me feel like all the doubters and the naysayers and the people who said, 'Hey, you're not going to make it in this business as anything because you're 5-foot-6, you're 175 pounds.' That right there, I was able to show them that gold and put it in their face personally and professionally," he said. "Professionally, it definitely put me at another level. I was able to wrestle one of the most revered wrestlers in our industry today, Kenny Omega, in a high-profile main event match."

Swann made a name for himself as a high-flyer on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2015. He went on to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, but was later released in 2018 after being arrested for domestic violence. The charges were ultimately dropped, and Swann debuted in Impact later that year.

