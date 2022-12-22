Major Update On Rich Swann's Impact Contract Status

Since joining Impact Wrestling in 2018, Rich Swann has been one of the cornerstones of the promotion. Although he had achieved success on the independents and in WWE, Swann blossomed into a top star in Impact. He headlined the promotion's biggest event, Bound For Glory; won the Impact World Championship in 2020; and even went toe-to-toe with then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Impact Rebellion in April 2021.

It's not a shock that Swann would want to remain with the promotion. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Swann announced that he won't be leaving Impact anytime soon.

"The world of Rich Swann is definitely been lighting up," Swann said. "I've got a 1-year old baby now, a little Richard Jr. And I've also signed a two-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Impact Wrestling has done nothing but treat me with the upmost respect. And it's been a place where I've been able to grow, I've been able to watch other competitors grow, and I've been able to watch the company grow into a spot to where it should be."

Swann also said in the interview that he has unfinished business with Omega, although it's unclear how that match could come together with Swann in Impact and Omega in AEW. Swann most recently wrestled on "Impact Wrestling" on December 1, when he defeated Bully Ray, the No. 1 contender for the Impact World Championship, by disqualification.

