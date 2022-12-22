WWE Stars Salute Jamie Noble In New Mini-Documentary

On December 11, mostly-retired wrestler turned longtime WWE match producer Jamie Noble got a unique opportunity in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia, one that has reportedly opened the door for others to have similar moments in the future. Seven-and-a-half years since his last match and over 13 years since he wrestling full-time, Noble got to have a formal retirement match in front of his hometown crowd, headlining a WWE house show where he teamed with Bruan Strowman, Butch, and Ridge Holland to defeat The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline, with Noble pinning Zayn. On Thursday, WWE commemorated the occasion by releasing a mini-documentary about the occasion, one where various current WWE wrestlers praised the self-proclaimed "Redneck Messiah."

"Jamie is one kinda one of the unsung heroes of our generation in a lot of ways," explained Seth Rollins. "You look at his WWE run, he was really able to do it all. He's been a mentor to me, he's been an on-screen partner, an enemy at times, as well. He loves the industry more than anything. He's given his whole life to it, and he's really, really tremendous, and I think he's highly underrated."

"It's hard to put into words what he means to me, because of his inspiration to me personally," added Drew Gulak, a fellow technically-inclined cruiserweight. "Just a legend in his own right." Noble was also shown training with Gulak at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to get ready for the match, with Noble noting that he wanted Gulak to push him so that he can keep his cardio up for the match in Charleston.

Noble won the match for his team by hitting a Tiger Driver on Zayn. It was the first time his daughter, Paige, got to see him wrestle live.