Jamie Noble's Last Match Reportedly Opens Door For Other Opportunities

Jamie Noble's in-ring return this past weekend may have opened the door for others backstage at WWE to get back into the ring. According to Fightful Select, other wrestlers' one-off returns are potentially "on the table" following Noble's return to action at a live event on Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia.

Noble officially retired from in-ring action back in 2009 after sustaining a back injury. Other than a run against Seth Rollins as one-half of J&J Security with Joey Mercury, Noble has since largely remained backstage as a producer for WWE since calling it a career. He insinuated that Sunday's appearance would be his final action in the ring, saying in the leadup to the match that he would be entering the squared circle for "possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE."

Noble ended up in an eight-man tag match Sunday, teaming with Butch, Ridge Holland, and Braun Strowman against The Bloodline, sans Roman Reigns. Noble ultimately scored the pinfall victory over Sami Zayn to raucous applause from his hometown audience; the Charleston show took place roughly 90 miles north of his hometown of Hanover, West Virginia.

A long list of ex-wrestlers currently serve in producer roles as part of WWE's backstage team, many of whom have since retired from in-ring action for one reason or another. While there's no official word from WWE about others stepping back between the ropes for special occasions, Noble's final match at this weekend's house show has apparently provoked some thought into exploring more moments of its kind to boost the company's live events.