JBL Reveals TNA Reference He Tried To Include On WWE Raw

JBL recently coordinated a "gentleman's" game of poker, but nearly made a reference to one of professional wrestling's most lawless factions.

On the December 5 episode of "Raw," the WWE Hall of Famer hosted a poker invitational, featuring some of the red brand's male and female stars. Amongst the competitors were JBL's protege Baron Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Akira Tozawa, The O.C., and many more. Towards the conclusion of one game, Corbin lined up a winning hand against Chad Gable and Luke Gallows before getting caught cheating by A.J. Styles. Corbin and Styles began shoving each other, which eventually led to the challenge of a six-man tag team match between The O.C. and Alpha Academy alongside Corbin.

Within that final scene though, an interesting idea sparked for JBL.

"When we're dealing the cards and we're doing the last thing, it occurred to me. I wanted to have Luke Gallows have aces and eights for his hand and not say anything about it. Just throw it down," he revealed on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw."

The significance of the aces and eights cards stems from one of TNA's most notorious stables. Accordingly named Aces & Eights, the group terrorized TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) for much of 2012 and 2013.

Unfortunately, the reference never came across on air.

"I didn't have a chance to clear [it with WWE]," JBL said. "I don't know if that would've been a problem or not, but I just thought about that as soon as we're doing the last scene. I thought, 'Damn it, I missed something there.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.