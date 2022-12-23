Backstage News On Orange Cassidy's AEW Contract Status

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy has been a huge factor in the success of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception and his work is finally starting to be rewarded. The 38-year-old is currently the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, defeating PAC to win the belt in October, and isn't going anywhere according to recent reports.

Fightful Select is reporting that Cassidy is working with an AEW contract, despite reports of that not being the case. Prior to this news, there had been some rumbles of the All-Atlantic Champion working without pen-to-paper, but that rumor has been dispelled. Furthermore, fans can look forward to seeing him in action later on tonight.

Cassidy is set to work the $300,000 Dollar Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal alongside his "Best Friends" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta on tonight's AEW Rampage. Other notable names involved in the battle royal include AR Fox and Top Flight, the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver).

Cassidy has been feuding with Kip Sabian for some time, with the two having yet to face off for the All-Atlantic Championship. So far throughout his reign, he's defended the belt seven times, defeating tough competitors like Jake Hager, QT Marshall, Rush, and many others.

Next week, AEW will be hosting a special Dynamite titled "New Years Smash," although Cassidy has yet to have a match announced for the show. The card currently has Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe defending his belt against Wardlow, and match number six of the best-of-seven trios series between The Death Triangle and The Elite.