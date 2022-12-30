Dolph Ziggler Compares Working In Tag Teams To Singles Competition

When it comes to teaming up with a partner or going it alone, WWE's Dolph Ziggler says "it just depends" on the situation.

During a recent interview with Andy Hall, the pro wrestler opened up about his decorated in-ring career in WWE. As an accomplished singles performer, Ziggler told Hall that transitioning into tag team matches was difficult for him at first.

"I got in such a mode of just thinking about me and my opponent and that was it," Ziggler said. "I was so locked into going, 'If I want to be the best, if I want to be a star and stand out, I've got to do my own thing.'"

But once he made the adjustments, Ziggler found teaming up with partners like Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode to be a rewarding experience.

"I got to the point where so many years went by and I got paired up with Drew McIntyre and I was like, 'Oh God. I'm paired up with this jacked dude, I'm going to be eating all these kicks and I'm not getting anywhere,' and it turned out to be one of the coolest things ever," Ziggler said. "It helped him and it helped me, and we got to do some really fun stuff, some great work."

Ziggler said he found the same fulfillment when he was partnered with Roode a year later.

"It's nice to have that break and have that difference to where you can make stuff happen, even if you didn't plan on it being what you wanted to do."

