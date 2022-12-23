Dolph Zigger Comments On His Future In Wrestling

Dolph Ziggler's ideal plan for his WWE future is no joke, although he hopes to continue telling them onstage. During an appearance on "The Archive of B-Sox" podcast, the two-time WWE World Champion opened up about his decorated pro wrestling career, his budding comedy aspirations, and how he sees them both complimenting each other in the future.

"I love what I do, I feel great, and I've been very lucky injury-wise," Ziggler, 42, said. "In 19 years, I think I've missed a couple of weeks of work." Nowadays, the former Mr. Money in the Bank said he has an extra day off in his wrestling schedule that has allowed him to further explore a career in comedy — something he thinks may one day take up more of his time than wrestling. "It's really fun for me to devote half of my week to [comedy]," he said. "You don't get to wrestle forever. I've been very lucky so far and may be here for 10 non-stop years in a row ... but I like being able to branch out — whether it's to go talk politics somewhere, do an interview, do a one-man show, do an improv show, do an audition for something on Broadway."

Ziggler said that "everything that gets you on stage" helps you become "smoother and comfortable" as a live performer. "That helps you as a standup, but it also helps you in the ring ... so, either way it's a win-win," he added. "But I would love in 15 years from now I'm showing up in WWE four times a year to wrestle somebody in a big match and the rest of the year I'm bouncing around being Mick Foley or doing a comedy show." For now, Ziggler remains an active member of the "WWE Raw" roster, and looks headed for a feud with recently crowned United States Champion Austin Theory.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Archive of B-Sox" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.