Next Challenger For Austin Theory's U.S. Title Decided On WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins went one-on-one in the main event of last night's "WWE Raw" with the winner earning the next shot at United States Champion Austin Theory for his title. There has been a consistent feud between Lashley, Rollins, and Theory — with Mustafa Ali thrown in once in a while — for the United States Championship the last several months, with Lashley, Rollins, and Theory each getting their hands on the belt during that span.

Rollins claimed the No. 1 contender spot for himself by defeating Lashley after nailing "The All Mighty" with a Pedigree. Rollins last held the U.S. Title heading into last month's Survivor Series. However, he was pinned during a Triple Threat Match against — you guessed it — Theory and Lashley by the former on his way to the current title reign, which sits at 17 days and counting. Rollins is looking to regain the title soon enough after his last run with the title only clocked in at 47 days.

Rollins and Theory, who were once stablemates back in 2020, have squared off twice in singles competition since the end of October; Rollins emerged victorious on both occasions. Their most recent encounter saw Theory cash in his Money in the Bank contract in an attempt to win the United States Championship. However, due to interference by Lashley, Theory's opportunity was unsuccessful and wasted. For historical context, that became not only the first Money in the Bank cash-in on a mid-card title within WWE, but also then the first-ever failed cash-in on the United States Championship.