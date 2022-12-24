Ricochet Gets Six Stitches 'And A Lump' For Christmas

It is common Christmas knowledge that good kids get presents and bad kids get coal. However, it appears that WWE star Ricochet found out what pro wrestlers who face Imperium the night before Christmas Eve gets for Christmas, and safe to say it wasn't a very merry night for the highflier.

On the December 23 episode of "WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman to battle Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a festive Miracle On 34th Street Fight. Ricochet and Strowman walked away from the match victorious, but not without Ricochet taking a nasty hit that resulted in a big gash on the pack of his head. Ricochet tweeted about the injury, saying, "6 stitches in my stocking and a lump...least it's not coal," with graphic photos of the cut included.

Given the humorous nature of the tweet and subsequent replies to concerned friends, it seems unlikely that the cut will take "The One and Only" out of action moving forward, which is lucky for the blue brand stalwart. After winning the "SmackDown" World Cup Final against Santos Escobar earlier this month, Ricochet has become a top contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship. The high-flying sensation lost the Intercontinental Championship to GUNTHER earlier this year after holding the belt throughout the spring. Despite initially struggling to regain his footing over the summer and autumn months, his recent performances have been a true return to form for the "SmackDown" star.

The match against Imperium also featured some highly praised spots, including Ricochet kissing his real-life girlfriend Samantha Irvin underneath a mistletoe ahead of his big comeback sequence. Irvin has been the designated "SmackDown" ring announcer since being called up from NXT and 205 Live to the blue brand last January.