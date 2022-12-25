Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message For Fans And WWE Co-Workers Alike

Many people around the world are sending out messages of holiday cheer to their loved ones this weekend. Even WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is getting in on the holly-jolly festivities via social media. However, he's also using his platform to spotlight the unsung heroes of the WWE.

In a video posted to his Twitter, the "Prize Fighter" took some time to wish everyone happy holidays. He even gave a shout-out to his coworkers that he's been in the ring with, even though "there's maybe one or two that [don't] really deserve a Merry Christmas."

Owens continued by saying that the primary purpose of the video was to extend a special greeting to the WWE employees who aren't seen on TV. "Mainly this message is to make sure that everybody who works behind the scenes at WWE knows how appreciated they are by us, the performers," Owens said. "The WWE is a giant, giant machine and it takes so many people to make that run and most of those people work behind the scenes. [...] Without those people, the performers that you get to see every week, we'd be nothing."

Owens isn't the first WWE Superstar to spotlight these WWE employees. In his 2014 Hall of Fame induction speech, The Ultimate Warrior proposed that the company's behind the scenes workers be honored with a place in the Hall as well. Additionally, he suggested that it be named the Jimmy Miranda Award in honor of a WWE merchandise department worker that passed away in 2002.