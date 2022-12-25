Madusa Discusses The Dark Of The Wrestling Business

Madusa – better known to WWE fans as Alundra Blayze — was interviewed by "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast" where she promoted her upcoming book, "The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story." At one point during the interview, she segued from talking about her infamous 1995 return to WCW where she dropped her WWF Women's Championship belt in a wastebasket to the darker side of the wrestling business, discussing how that topic is handled in her memoir.

"In my book, I don't throw anyone under the bus, but I do change a few names," she said. "Not that some of these people don't need to be brought to the forefront, because this business was very Harvey Weinstein-ish that way. I have watched these people get what they deserved in other ways, so I think that people that want to throw people under the bus in a book for five seconds for pleasure, what, 30 years later? It's very harmful when they have kids and families who are innocent in the situation."

She continued, "Now, I say 'Harvey Weinstein-ish,' that b**tard probably got what he had coming, right? And there [were] a lot of guys like that, guys that you know. And it's just a matter of time, you know what I mean? I will take, probably, a lot of it to my grave, because it's just no one's business at this point. I explain a lot in my book. A lot of people...they'll understand."

Weinstein, the disgraced film producer, was convicted last Tuesday on three charges in a sexual assault trial in Los Angeles (per CNN). He was already serving a 23-year sentence from a similar 2020 conviction in New York City.