Brodie Lee Remembered By The Wrestling World On The Anniversary Of His Passing

It has been two years since the passing of former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber). Huber passed from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at the age of 41, shocking the friends and fans alike.

Many personalities in the wrestling world took to social media to honor their fallen friend and co-worker. Joseph Ruud (fka Erick Rowan) shared a photo of Huber, as well as a number of other then-WWE Superstars like The Ascension and Charlotte Flair in full-attire with Santa Claus, simply captioning the photo with a heart emoji. Ruud and Huber (known then as Luke Harper) were the renowned tag team at the center of The Wyatt Family, competing for the WWE Tag Team Championship on numerous occasions. They also teamed together as "The Bludgeon Brothers" for a time. Ruud also shared a reel to his Instagram, set to the Volbeat song "Goodbye Forever."

AEW's Chris Harrington used the words of Jon Moxley to share his respect for Huber, sharing a video of the former-AEW World Champion remembering Huber. The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds also shared a remembrance of the former Dark Order leader. Not only AEW staff and stars remembered Huber, as the official All Elite Wrestling Twitter account shared a video remembering the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

It wasn't just AEW remembering Huber, as the WWE on BT Sport account shared a heartfelt tribute to the former WWE Superstar. "Gone far too soon. Missed everyday," the account wrote. Huber is survived by his wife Amanda and his sons Brodie (AEW's "-1") and Nolan.