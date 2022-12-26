Previous WWE Regime Offered Tryout To College Football Star

Former University of Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel made something of a name for himself during his NCAA career, making numerous wrestling references throughout his games and press conferences. Daniel even said he was hoping to transition to a career in pro wrestling and was waiting for a call from Vince McMahon.

According to Fightful Select, it seems McMahon may have reached out to Daniel, at least through former Director of Talent Relations Canyon Ceman. Ceman reportedly offered Daniel a job during the "previous regime," likely meaning that Ceman reached out when Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis were still a part of the company.

According to the report Daniel did not take WWE up on the offer but it does sound like the offer is still open, and Daniel's friendship with WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows also keeps the hope alive, as Anderson and Gallows recently returned to the company earlier this year.

Kash has not left wrestling behind since turning down the offer. He has reportedly appeared for Ohio Valley Wrestling, a Louisville, KY-based promotion that is currently co-owned by Kentucky Sports Radio personality Matt Jones.

Since taking over the creative direction of the company, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has mainly been bringing back once-released wrestlers to the company, seemingly reversing course on WWE's decision to focus on hiring pro athletes instead of independent wrestlers for their developmental program, though his OVW appearances would technically classify Daniel as both, making him a good fit to bridge both visions for WWE Superstars.