Kurt Angle Has No Idea Why WWE Hasn't Signed This NJPW Star

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is surprised that one top NJPW star hasn't made his way to WWE by now. Angle has wrestled the person in question. The Olympic gold medalist is talking about three-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and two-time New Japan Cup winner Zack Sabre Jr. Angle and Sabre shared the ring during a RevPro event back in 2016.

During an episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle heaped praise on Sabre's wrestling skills.

"That kid blew my mind," Angle said. "One of the most talented wrestlers I ever got in the ring with. You know what? He's not a big kid. He's probably 185, 190 pounds. Incredibly athletic, a really good in-ring worker, too."

Angle said he enjoyed his match with Sabre and he feels the crowd was hot for it. He went on to share his take on Sabre not becoming a WWE talent up to this point.

"I am really surprised that he is not in the WWE right now," Angle said. "I don't know where he is right now, but I really believe that if he would've been exposed to WWE, I believe they would've picked him up in a millisecond. I'm not sure why they haven't yet. I know he's pretty well known now, especially the indie circuit and other wrestling promotions. So, I'm not sure why WWE hasn't picked him up yet."

Sabre did end up being a part of WWE's Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016. He was eliminated by Gran Metalik in a semifinal match. Sabre made his debut for NJPW the following year, and he's been with the company ever since.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc.