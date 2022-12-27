GUNTHER & More React To Their MSG Debuts

Several WWE "SmackDown" Superstars made their Madison Square Garden debuts on December 26. Instead of a new episode of "Raw" this week, WWE held a non-televised house show in New York City.

WWE Intercontinental GUNTHER tweeted a photo of himself out to dinner with the caption, "MSG Debut Dinner."

He also shared a photo of himself with his Intercontinental Championship while on top of two ladders in the ring. According to F4Wonline, GUNTHER retained the Intercontinental title against Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Santos Escobar. The match was a five-way ladder match.

Another member of Imperium reacted to their debut, Ludwig Kaiser tweeted a photo of himself, GUNTHER, and Giovanni Vinci behind an MSG sign with the caption, We've come a long way." Imperium (Kaiser & Vinci) lost to Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Sheamus pinned Kaiser with a Brogue Kick," according to F4Wonline.

Top Dolla also reacted to his MSG debut and Hit Row's win last night against Legado del Fantasma (Jouaqin Wilde, Cruz del Toro, and Zelina Vega).

"Got a W in the Garden in some 12s like MJ #WWEMSG For Dis We Tank Gawd @ZelinaVegaWWE leave me lone plz," tweeted Dolla.

While they both lost last night, Escobar and Cruz del Toro still shared photos of themselves behind the Madison Square Garden sign to commemorate their arena debuts. The photos are available to see here and here.

As noted, also at the event, Bray Wyatt made his in-ring return. Wyatt came out and answered Jinder Mahal's open challenge. Wyatt won the match after he pinned Mahal with the Sister Abigail. It was Wyatt's first match since he lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36.