Backstage Details On Why There Is No Live WWE Raw On The Day After Christmas

Fightful Select has revealed some backstage details regarding why there will not be a live "WWE Raw" episode on December 26, but instead, there will be a "Best Of" special.

One source indicated to Fightful that the reason was "likely to give production workers some additional time off," while another source confirmed that while talent will be still on the road working live events on the day after Christmas, the shows will require far fewer production personnel. Entire departments don't even have to work at the shows.

A top talent reportedly told Fightful that WWE not having any live television tapings from December 20 through December 28 is a good move, though they wish that the wrestlers themselves could have a little more holiday time off. The top talent also noted that they will get paid well for working holiday dates.

The next live WWE broadcast is December 30, when 16-time former world champion John Cena will be making his in-ring return on the final "SmackDown" of the year at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The "Peacemaker" star will be tagging with Kevin Owens against The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The upcoming match was set up during the December 16 episode of "SmackDown," when Cena appeared on the TitanTron to reveal that he was going to be tagging with Owens after Reigns, announced that he and Zayn were going to face Owens and a mystery partner. Cena's last match was at SummerSlam 2021, where he lost to Reigns.

The next live episode of "Raw" will be on January 2, 2023.