John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance

For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now.

Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.

While there is no word on whether or not he'll be mixing it up in the squared circle before the new year arrives, fans don't have to travel too far back in time to remember Cena's last match. That came at SummerSlam in August 2021, where Cena fell short in his attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns and claim the Universal Championship for himself. Yet while his in-ring career nears its end, life as an actor for him is just getting started. In recent years, Cena has seen his acting stock rise with key roles in the "Fast & Furious" series as well as in James Gunn's "Suicide Squad," which in turn led to his very own spin-off series on HBO Max. In fact, a second season of "Peacemaker" is already on its way.

One of the more polarizing WWE superstars in his prime, the 16-time world champion still commands attention when he does pop in on WWE periodically. So whether he's wrestling or not that night, be sure to catch him on "SmackDown" as the year draws to a close. It's guaranteed you'll see him then.