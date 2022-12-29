Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes Potentially Becoming WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE on night one of WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins upon his return — a feat he would also accomplish in the following two PLEs. With him returning to WWE, the question of Rhodes finally claiming the WWE Championship arose amongst fans. Many fans have discussed their thoughts about the "American Nightmare" winning the WWE Championship in 2023 — possibly by returning following a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June and receiving the shot by winning the 2023 Royal Rumble match. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff commented on the possibility of Rhodes winning a world title in 2023.

"I don't know," Bischoff said appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I have no feel for Paul Levesque's creative ... Dusty was so beloved, well-respected, and then to have Cody follow in his father's footsteps and then become WWE Champion, come on — thats a, that's a story and I think that's why people are leaning into that speculation because it is such a good story.

While Rhodes held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship — a title held by his father Dusty Rhodes — his sights have always been on world title gold for major televised promotion. Before returning to WWE, Rhodes was one of four Executive Vice Presidents in AEW. Rhodes captured the TNT Championship three times. However, he was never able to win the world title before leaving the company to make his return to WWE. Bischoff addressed his thoughts on what he believes led to Rhodes walking out of the company he helped create in 2019. "There was some frustration," Bischoff said. "Something happened [in AEW]. I would imagine that it was just creative frustration, it would be my guess."