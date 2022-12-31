Ricky Starks Comments On MJF Feud And AEW Aspirations

Ricky Starks has weighed in on his well-received promo with MJF, as well as his aspirations in AEW. During the December 7 episode of "Dynamite," Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. Titleholder MJF made his way to the ring and called Starks a dollar-store version of "The Rock." Starks torched MJF in response, calling him "Maxipad," and a bootleg Roddy Piper.

Serving as a guest on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Starks said cutting the promo was a risk.

"For as important as it was to do that promo, I sure did take a gamble by just going out there and winging it," Starks said.

Starks ultimately fell short in his bid for the AEW World Championship, but the significance of that opportunity isn't lost on him.

"Having the opportunity to wrestle for the AEW Championship was extremely important to me because it was more of a validation in my head," Starks said. "It was more of like, 'What have you been waiting on? What took you so long,' type thing, you know what I'm saying?"

Starks said he's justified in the way he feels because he knows exactly what he has to offer. He admitted that he didn't anticipate the overwhelmingly positive reception to his promo with MJF because he said he was just being himself.

When it comes to goals for 2023, Starks said he wants to be fulfilled creatively, in the ring, and on the mic. He also said he hopes to be presented as someone who has leveled up on AEW TV. He also has gold in his sights.

"I would love to win the TNT Championship if I don't get to the AEW Championship first," Starks said.