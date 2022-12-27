'WWE NXT' Set For Florida Tour

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the wrestling business in a myriad of ways, just as it did the entire world, but there was one particular area where WWE was hit harder than other wrestling promotions. With WWE having a dedicated developmental system in the former of its Performance Center training facility and its NXT developmental brand, it had plenty of wrestlers who were in particular need of reps working matches in front of live crowds. And unlike with the main roster shows, where WWE returned to touring at about the same time as AEW did in 2021, NXT's tours across Florida were kept on ice, not restarting until June 2022.

On Tuesday, on relatively short notice, WWE announced NXT's Florida touring schedule for the first quarter of 2023, with tickets being put on sale for all 10 shows at eTix.com. (News of the new schedule was first reported by PWInsider.com.) NXT will be running two-day loops, on Fridays and Saturdays, every two to three weeks starting next week with shows in Venice and Largo. The full schedule has them hitting Venice on January 6, Largo on January 7, Ft. Pierce on January 20, Melbourne on January 21, Tampa on February 10, Citrus Springs/Dunnellon on February 11, Jacksonville on February 24, Lakeland on February 25, Dade City on March 10, and St. Petersburg on March 11.

If December's results are any indication, these cards should feature most of the main characters featured week to week on the brand's flagship USA Network show.