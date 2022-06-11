Attending live WWE NXT events has always been a perk of living in Florida or traveling to the state on vacation.

Though, ever since COVID-19 cast a grim shadow on the world, NXT live events haven’t traveled up and down Florida like fans grew accustomed to. That all changed this past Friday night when the roster of WWE NXT 2.0 kicked off their return to live event touring.

As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer and one of the lead producers at WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels, appeared before the Tampa audience to welcome them to the show. “Surprise, surprise,” Shawn says as he hypes the fans up for a night of entertainment.

Naturally, the WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker main-evented the show with a win over Grayson Waller. After the match, Breakker got on the microphone and sent the fans home with a message of gratitude and appreciation for being part of an unforgettable event.

“Thank you guys so much for coming out tonight. Tonight is a history-making moment, tonight was the first time NXT 2.0 has been on the road in over two long years. We love each and every one of you, we performed our heart out for you tonight. We cannot wait to come back. And don’t forget, no matter what, ‘We are NXT!,'” Breakker finished as the crowd chanted along.

The WWE NXT stars return to touring tonight when they make a stop at the Largo Event Center in Largo, FL. If you would like to purchase tickets, they are available at this link.

The following live tour dates are scheduled for the coming weeks:

* Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, Fla.

* Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Fla.

* Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, Fla.

* Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fla.

* Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla.

* Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Fla.

* Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Fla.

You can see some additional highlights from the show below:

another reason to give us @Carmelo_WWE vs @WWEFrazer on nxt tv pic.twitter.com/aY3ze4ZpOP — noah || fan account (@qos_shinykiwi) June 11, 2022

