WWE announced on Tuesday that NXT will return to live event touring across the state of Florida.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NXT has not held any live events since 2020.

The touring will begin on Friday, June 10 at the UACDC Complex in Tampa, Florida.

Below is the announced schedule so far:

* Friday, June 10 – UACDC Complex in Tampa, Fla.

* Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, Fla.

* Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Fla.

* Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, Fla.

* Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fla.

* Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla.

* Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Fla.

* Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Fla.

Tickets for the first eight events are set to go on sale this Friday, May 20 at 10 am ET. Tickets will be available here.

