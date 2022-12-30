Ricky Starks Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Be One Of The Four Pillars Of AEW

AEW has provided a platform for promising professional wrestling stars to shine in the spotlight on a national stage. Deep into 2021, about two years after AEW's weekly television show "Dynamite" began, now-AEW World Champion MJF established who the four pillars of AEW: Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and himself, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The idea of young, homegrown stars carrying the company to success for years to come originated back in All Japan Pro Wrestling. AJPW's Pillars of Heaven included Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa, Toshiaki Kawada, and Akira Taue, who were all featured regularly from the 90s into the 2000s as key figures in the promotion.

Not everyone was thrilled about the concept making its way to AEW in 2021. Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks admitted to "The Wrestling Classic" podcast that he "hates it." A big reason for that is that his current rival, MJF, was the man to introduce the idea in their promotion. "I promise you, Max has never seen any type of All Japan. He probably doesn't know who Misawa is or Jun Akiyama," Starks said.

AEW proudly displayed the four pillars concept through t-shirts and other merchandise, emphasizing the idea that Guevara, Jungle Boy, Allin, and Friedman are four specific men to keep an eye on in the coming years. It again became a buzz-worthy topic during the heated feud between CM Punk and MJF, as Punk argued that Britt Baker DMD deserved to be called a four pillar more than MJF did.