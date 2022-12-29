Eric Bischoff Speculates On How The WWE Creative Process Has Changed Since Vince McMahon's Departure

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has weighed in on how things may have changed with WWE's creative process post-Vince McMahon's reign. The former WWE Chairman and CEO announced his retirement back in July amid an investigation into hush payments, following which Paul "Triple H" Levesque was elevated to the role of Chief Content Officer.

While appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Bischoff discussed the time he worked for the creative team under McMahon, and why it proved to be challenging.

"The challenge, I think, for me and for the people that I worked with at that time on the creative side of things, were to come up with things that would get Vince's attention in a positive way," Bischoff said. "You never knew what that was gonna be because there was no consistency."

Bischoff believes Levesque has stayed on the creative team long enough to know what the weak points are. "I would imagine that the quality of the writing, the quality of the creative got much tighter," Bischoff said.

As far as how McMahon has been spending his time post-WWE, Bischoff doesn't have a clue on that subject. "I don't know, brother," Bischoff said. He went on to say that McMahon has nice cars, but he's never heard of him doing anything other than working and hitting the gym.

A recent report stated that McMahon is hoping to make his return to WWE and feels he was given bad advice to retire. Fightful followed up on this, reporting that people behind the scenes at WWE don't want McMahon to return.

