Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H

Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer.

While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in 2020 and has been on the independent circuit as Erick Redbeard –- stated that he viewed wrestling through a corporate spectrum and not as an emotional experience.

"I've always been a business guy," he said. "I go to work, and I'm professional, nice to everybody, treat everybody, like, with respect. It's work. You do the best of your ability per day, you improve on what you have to do."

Rowan recalled his relationship with Levesque as cordial and said that he got along with him. "When you talk about relationships [with Triple H], it was cordial, it was business, and that's all it was." he continued. "People say, 'Oh, it's the greatest job ever,' no, it's still a 9-to-5, it's still going to work. You get your list of what you do. It's a job and you perform your job to the best of your abilities."

He joked that he didn't get a picture of Triple H pointing at him after he won a title. Rowan also said that he's happy for his former colleagues, who may have more creative input under Levesque.

"If things are better now and you're able to have a little bit more creative input, that's even better. I'm happy as hell for those people because then they're able to get across these things and maybe put on a way better show," said the former SmackDown Tag Team champion.

