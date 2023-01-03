Emma Reveals Her Ultimate Goal In WWE

Emma made her return to WWE on the October 28 edition of "WWE SmackDown" — answering Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Emma was unsuccessful in her return match, however, she has remained on TV and is currently embroiled in a feud with Scarlett. Now in her second run in WWE, one of Emma's main goals still remains the same.

"I have actually never held a title in WWE believe it or not," Emma said appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "When it does happen it'll be that much better, right? Yeah, so, that definitely is a long, a goal of mine to be the Women's Champion in WWE. I mean, that would definitely be the ultimate goal but I am happy to work myself up to that." Throughout her first stint in WWE, Emma would not find herself holding championship gold, despite defeating stars such as Mickie James and Paige. While in "WWE NXT," Emma made it all the way to the finals of the tournament to crown the first "NXT" Women's Champion. However, Paige defeated her to win the title. Emma would receive one more opportunity at the "NXT" Women's Championship, but Paige walked away with the victory once again.

While on the main roster, Emma's only championship opportunity came at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, when AJ Lee was forced to defend her Divas Championship against the entire Diva roster. Outside of WWE, Emma won her first major championship in wrestling alongside Madison Rayne, as the duo held the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship for over 100 days.