Tony Schiavone Teases That His Future Lies In Podcasting And Video Games

It was 1983 when Tony Schiavone first burst into the wrestling business, working for Jim Crockett Promotions as part of the broadcast team, and while he has had some years away from the industry, it has been a long career for him. Schiavone is now a regular part of the AEW announcing team for "AEW Dynamite" and the major PPV events, but has admitted that in the latest "What Happened When with Tony Schiavone" episode that "Tuesdays and Wednesdays kind of wear me out."

"I'm actually, to be honest with you, I think I'm really getting too old for this sh*t, I really am," he said. "No, I do, I really think I am getting too old for it.

Schiavone might be evaluating his time working as an on-screen talent due to the tiredness and travel demands, but he isn't planning on not being creative in any form as he said, "I think what's in my future is just maybe podcasting and, I don't know, playing video games."

His voice has been an iconic part of the wrestling world, whether that be for WCW, MLW, or currently AEW, with fans loving his work. He is not only popular with the audiences though, as Schiavone is well-respected behind the scenes, which was reflected in the fact that Tony Khan gave him a promotion and expanded his role to also being part of the talent relations team for the company.

The fact he has undertaken a new role showcases that Schiavone is likely to be sticking around a little while longer, but he did admit earlier this week that he "ain't got many years left in this business," which goes along with his latest comments.

