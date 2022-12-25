Tony Schiavone Comments On How Many Years He Has Left In Wrestling

Tony Schiavone has been involved with the pro wrestling industry for many years and is currently a commentator for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage." He returned to the business in 2017 after he took a break from pro wrestling following his one appearance in TNA — now known as Impact Wrestling – in 2003. The veteran commentator has now revealed when he will call time on his career.

"I ain't got many more years left in this business," Schiavone said on the "What Happened When" podcast. "I don't have, oh, it's a young man's business, and at the age of 65, I realized it. It's a young man's business."

Schiavone turned 65 in November, less than two weeks prior to AEW's last pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear. Schiavone recalled how he felt on the morning he turned 65. "The day I turned 40, I needed glasses that day," Schiavone said. "The day I turned 65, I just woke up tired and I've been tired ever since then. I'm telling you, I've been tired ... I just think that life is on the way downhill right now."

Despite his being tired and not wanting to be in the wrestling industry for many more years, Schiavone is still making many contributions on-screen and off-screen besides his role on commentary. He works as the senior producer for AEW live events apart from also hosting AEW's weekly podcast, "AEW Unrestricted." On-screen, Schiavone also often interviews AEW stars backstage and in the ring.

