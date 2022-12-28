Zelina Vega Teases Reveal Of Her Latest Tattoo

Zelina Vega is one of several stars in pro wrestling that likes to tie their outside passions into their onscreen aesthetic. For example, she rocked some extravagant purple gear at a Royal Rumble as a shoutout to one of her favorite video game characters — the evil empress Sindel from Mortal Kombat. Similar to how she employs ring gear as a canvas to express herself, Vega uses tattoos on her body to represent the various media that she loves. One example is her Naruto forearm tattoo that pays tribute to the popular manga/anime franchise.

It appears Vega is continuing to get anime-inspired ink done, as she re-tweeted a photo earlier today of herself during a tattooing session with Orlando anime tattoo artist JPTronWalker. After giving JPTronWalker a shoutout for being one of her "absolute fav" artists, she says she "can't wait to reveal" what the piece is. Vega isn't the only one in her household that's a big fan of getting new ink. Her real-life husband, AEW star Malakai Black, has a large array of elaborate, intriguing tattoos, including the giant face of "Lilith" covering his back, which he has previously explained is to represent equality for all genders.

Me too!!! I can't wait to reveal what it is too! Heheheh @jptronwalker 🙏🏽🙏🏽 is one of my absolute faves! https://t.co/s1zP38nqgO — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) December 28, 2022

Currently, in WWE, Vega is guiding the faction of Legado del Fantasma as they begin their journey on WWE's main roster. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz del Toro are still chasing their first significant moments on "WWE SmackDown." Still, with the inaugural Queen of the Ring by their side, the future is promising for the group.